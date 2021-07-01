Northport Tigers ready to take on the future

1 of 8

The Northport High School class of 2021 celebrated their graduation on Saturday, June 26, alongside their peers and families at Tiger Stadium. Seniors gathered to be recognized for their accomplishments and receive their diplomas following four years of hard work.

Principal Daniel Danbusky reflected on the unique circumstances that students were working under this year and emphasized that he hopes this experience will teach students about how to rethink what they have learned and adapt to the situations that lie in front of them.

“As we have moved through the last four years, I hope your dreams have been realized and have come alive,” Danbusky said. “As you leave us, I charge you to find problems that need to be solved, rethink their solutions and allow pursuit to help shape you as you mature.”

Salutatorian Griffin Crafa and valedictorian Ian Kaish spoke to their classmates as well, providing words of encouragement and reflection, both on their time at Northport High School and looking ahead into the future.

“The unknown can be terrifying, but it can also be exhilarating,” Kaish said. “We have learned this from our time in Northport High School.”

He added, “It’s very easy to get caught up in wanting to succeed, but the only real way to succeed is by learning to embrace the journey and discovery.”

Performances by the Northport High School choir ensued as students tossed their caps to commemorate their last moments as high schoolers and celebrated the beginning of their next chapter.