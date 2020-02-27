Northport Tigers Maul Ward Melville Patriots

1 of 20

Northport showed why they’re the No. 1 seed in the girls Class AA semifinal against the No. 4 seed Patriots of Ward Melville, surging ahead by 13 at the half Feb. 22, then stretching that lead to 20 points after three quarters to win it, 69-53, at Centereach High School.

Northport sophomore Sophia Yearwood topped the scoring chart for the Tigers with two triples, four from the floor and a free throw for 15 points. Sophomore Sophia Bica netted 14, and seniors Danielle Pavinelli and Kelly McLaughlin banked 13 and 12, respectively, for the Tigers.

Ward Melville senior Jamie Agostino scored 14 points, as did freshman Julia Greek, and senior Sarah Bucher netted 11 for the Patriots.

Ward Melville finished their season with an impressive 12-3 league record, 17-5 overall.

The win lifts the Tigers to the Suffolk Class AA title game against No. 2 Longwood at St. Joseph’s College Feb. 29.

Tickets are $10.00 cash at the door. Game time is 7:30 p.m.