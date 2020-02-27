Northport Tigers Maul Ward Melville Patriots

Ward Melville senior Caila Low from the free throw line Feb. 22 in the Class AA semi-final against Northport. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Caila Low drives the lane for the Patriots in the Class AA semi-final against Northport. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Danielle Pavinelli scores for the Tigers in the Class AA semi-final against Ward Melville Feb. 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Danielle Pavinelli from the free throw line for the Tigers in the Class AA semi-final against Ward Melville Feb. 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Danielle Pavinelli drives on Ward Melville’s Molly Cronin. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville Morgan Wenzler (R) blocks a shot by Northport's Danielle Pavinelli in the Class AA semi-final game Feb. 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Jamie Agostino goes up for the score for the Patriots Feb. 22 in the Class AA semi-final against Northport. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville's Jamie Agostino. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Kelly McLaughlin drives the lane in the Class AA semi-final against Ward Melville Feb.22. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport's Kelly McLaughlin. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Kelly McLaughlin scores from down low in the Class AA semi-final against Ward Melville Feb. 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Seniors Kelly McLaughlin, Northport, and Sarah Bucher, Ward Melville, battle for the rebound in the Class AA semi-final Feb. 22 at Centereach High School. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Molly Cronin goes up and under for the score in the Class AA semi-final against Northport. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Sarah Bucher goes up for the score Feb. 22 in the Class AA semi-final against Northport. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Sarah Bucher fights her way to the basket between 2 Northport defenders in the Class AA semi-final against Northport. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Sarah Bucher scores from the free throw line in the Class AA semi-final against Northport. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophia Bica rebounds against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport sophomore Sophia Yearwood lets a three pointer fly in the Class AA semi-final against Ward Melville Feb. 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport showed why they’re the No. 1 seed in the girls Class AA semifinal against the No. 4 seed Patriots of Ward Melville, surging ahead by 13 at the half Feb. 22, then stretching that lead to 20 points after three quarters to win it, 69-53, at Centereach High School.

Northport sophomore Sophia Yearwood topped the scoring chart for the Tigers with two triples, four from the floor and a free throw for 15 points. Sophomore Sophia Bica netted 14, and seniors Danielle Pavinelli and Kelly McLaughlin banked 13 and 12, respectively, for the Tigers.

Ward Melville senior Jamie Agostino scored 14 points, as did freshman Julia Greek, and senior Sarah Bucher netted 11 for the Patriots.

Ward Melville finished their season with an impressive 12-3 league record, 17-5 overall.

The win lifts the Tigers to the Suffolk Class AA title game against No. 2 Longwood at St. Joseph’s College Feb. 29.

Tickets are $10.00 cash at the door. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

