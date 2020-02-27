Northport Tigers Tame Commack Cougars in AA Semi

Northport Tigers Tame Commack Cougars in AA Semi

Commack’s Antonio Figueroa muscles his way to the basket in the semi-finals Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Dylan McNaughton shoots from the top of the key for the Tigers in a 49-45 win over Commack in the semi-final round Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior George Mansour shoots in a Class AA victory over Commack to advance to the County finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Commack senior Jack Reardon battles in the paint for the Cougars in the semi-final round against Northport Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Commack senior Jack Reardon goes to the rim for the Cougars in the semi-final round against Northport Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
On to the championship round.
Northport’s Larry Citrola #21 celebrates with teammate Jason Ahlstrand after a 49-45 victory Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Larry Citrola nails a three pointer in the Class AA semi-final game against Commack Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Larry Citrola grabs a rebound in the Class AA semi-final game against Commack Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Larry Citrola scores on a put back for the Tigers in the Class AA semi-final game against Commack Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport sophomore forward Nick Watts lays up from the paint for the Tigers in a 49-45 win over Commack in the semi-final round Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Pat Healy goes to the rim for the Tigers in a Class AA victory over Commack to advance to the County finals. Bill Landon photo
Northport junior Pat Healy sets up the play for the Tigers in a Class AA victory over Commack to advance to the County finals. Bill Landon photo
Northport junior Robby Kennedy drives the lane in a 49-45 win over Commack in the semi-final round Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Sean Walsh scores 2 of his team high 21 points in a 49-45 win over Commack in the semi-final round Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Sean Walsh drains one of his five triples, for a team high of 21 points in a 49-45 win over Commack in the semi-final round Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Commack senior forward Spencer Malloy goes to the rim for the Cougars in the semi-final round against Northport Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Commack senior forward Spencer Malloy goes to the rim for the Cougars in the semi-final round against Northport Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Commack senior forward Spencer Malloy scores for the Cougars in the semi-final round against Northport Feb. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Tiger Nation
Northport celebrates at the buzzer defeating Commack 49-45 to punch their ticket to the County finals Feb. 25.. Photo by Bill Landon

Northport led by two in the closing seconds of the game Feb. 25 when Commack intentionally fouled Sean Walsh with six seconds left. Senior Walsh went to the line and swished both to seal the deal for the 49-45 victory in the Class AA semifinal at Longwood High School.

Walsh topped the scoring chart for the Tigers with five triples, two from the floor and his final appearance at the charity stripe for 21 points. Teammate Pat Healy finished with 10 points, and senior Larry Citrola chipped in nine.

Commack senior Spencer Malloy led his team with 17 points, and senior Nick Greco netted 15 to conclude the Cougars’ season at 11-2, 16-5 overall.

The win lifts No. 2 Northport to 13-0 in league, 20-1 overall, and advance to the county finals where they’ll face top seeded Brentwood at Farmingdale State College Feb. 28. Tickets are $10 cash at the door. Game time is 8:30 p.m.

 

 

