Northport Tigers lose a heartbreaker at the buzzer

Northport Tigers lose a heartbreaker at the buzzer

by -
0 1
1 of 17
Northport senior Jake Santamaria drains a triple against Bay Shore Feb. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Robert Kennedy with a fall away shot against Bay Shore Feb. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior guard Patrick Healy lays up for 2 on the road against Bay Shore. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Nicholas Watts goes to the rim in a league-II match up Feb. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport's Nicholas Watts shoots from the top of the key in a road game against Bay Shore. Photo by Bill Landon
Dylan McNaughton battles his way to the rim for Northport Feb. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore forward Andrew Miller battles his way to the basket Feb. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Patrick Healy floats for the score on the road against Bay Shore. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Jason Ahlstrand lets a three pointer fly against Bay Shore Feb. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Jake Santamaria at the rim in a road game against Bay Shore Feb. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Time out Northport
Robert Kennedy drives the baseline against Bay Shore Feb. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport's Jason Ahlstrand shoots in a road game against Bay Shore. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Jason Ahlstrand scores in a road game against Bay Shore. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior guard Patrick Healy lays up for 2 on the road against Bay Shore. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Nicholas Watts battles down low against Bay Shore Feb. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Robert Kennedy drives the lane against Bay Shore Feb. 16. Photo by Bill Landon

With 11 seconds left in regulation, the Northport Tigers boys basketball team clung to a 1-point lead hoping to run out the clock on the road against Bay Shore Feb. 16. But the 1-point victory was not to be, when Bay Shore grabbed an offensive rebound, passed to Jamari Smith-Elie who drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to snatch a 46-44 win.

Northport tasted its first defeat of the season having handily defeating Lindenhurst 80-31 in their season opener and besting Central Islip 55-40 Feb. 15.

Northport senior Patrick Healy scored 3 from the floor, a triple and 3 from the stripe to lead the Tigers with 12 points. Jason Ahlstrand followed with 11 and teammates Nicholas Watts and Jake Santamaria banked 8 points apiece.

In this COVID-19 abbreviated season, the Tigers have five games left in the next eight days as the regular season wraps up Feb. 25, before post season play begins.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 5

0 22

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply