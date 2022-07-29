Northport man seriously injured in motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorist in Fort Salonga yesterday.

Kenneth Gallagher was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck westbound on Fort Salonga Road when the vehicle collided head-on with a box truck that was traveling eastbound in front of 84 Fort Salonga Road, at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Gallagher, 24, of Northport, was transported by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the box truck, Dylan Bradshaw, 25, of Hauppauge, was transported to St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown for treatment of minor injuries.

The box truck was processed at the scene by the Suffolk County Police Motor Carrier Safety Unit and the Dodge was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.