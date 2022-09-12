Northport man killed in single-vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man

in Fort Salonga this morning.

John Burke was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue westbound on Route 25A when he lost control of the

vehicle, which struck a pole at Sunken Meadow Road. The vehicle came to a rest on its side, off the

roadway, and Burke was ejected from the vehicle into a nearby creek.

Burke, 57, of Northport, was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.