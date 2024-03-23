Northport lacrosse teams gear up for new season

1 of 17

By Steven Zaitz

On a sunny but cold afternoon, both Northport’s girls and boys lacrosse programs hosted scrimmages on March 18.

The girls took on Cold Spring Harbor in a scrimmage on the Northport High School football field and the boys tangled with the West Islip Lions in twin tune-ups for the regular season.

The Lady Tigers will play their first regular season game against Huntington at home on March 25 and the boys team, after facing nonleague Port Washington, will travel to William Floyd to kick off their regular season on March 26.

Both Northport lacrosse teams were Suffolk County champions in 2023 and they look forward to similar success in 2024.

— Photos by Steven Zaitz