Northport High School coach Al Rose honored at Trinity Community Arts Center

By TBR Staff

The Trinity Community Arts Center in Northport Village hosted Alton and Carol Rose, Northport High School’s renowned girls lacrosse coaches, on Tuesday night. The event featured the presentation of a painting of Alton, based on a photograph taken by TBR News Media photographer Steven Zaitz.

The Roses founded the Northport lacrosse program in 1990 and have led the team to numerous county, Long Island and state championships.

Alton, known affectionately as “Man Rose,” was diagnosed with cancer last year. Despite this, he continues to coach as an assistant alongside his wife, Carol. The Northport community has rallied around the Roses during this challenging time.

Father Andrew of Trinity Episcopal Church delivered the opening benediction. Bob Hendrick, who runs the center with his wife Nancy, spoke about the inspiration he drew from the photograph and the Roses’ story.

“We are here to simply say thank you to one of our heroes. It is an honor for Nancy and me to have created this work for Coach Al Rose,” said Hendrick. “Art was our way of ‘breaking bread’ with our community and honoring our local heroes, the Roses, who are two of the kindest and most caring people we have ever met. We call it game day and thanks to Maria Monda and Steve Zaitz, this all came together as it was meant to. Nothing happens by luck.”

Monda, an artist with work currently featured at the gallery on Main Street, is also the Northport Marching Band Booster Club president. She introduced Zaitz to the Hendricks.

An emotional Carol Rose spoke of her husband’s heroism, as did the four varsity girls lacrosse team captains: Kennedy Radziul, Christina Lauro, Lauren Baudier and Julia Huxtable. They shared how much Mr. Rose means to them, how he inspires them and how he has taught them to live life to the fullest and treasure every day. The team wore red ribbons in their hair throughout the season to honor Rose.

Northport girls basketball coach Rich Castellano, the entire Northport girls lacrosse team, supportive parents and other Northport residents were in attendance, including the Roses’ sons, Cameron and Cobi.