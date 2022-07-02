Northport High School celebrates the Class of 2022

The Northport High School Class of 2022 celebrated their commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 25, alongside their peers and families at Tiger Stadium.

The sunny ceremony follows their years of hard work and growth and began with senior class representative Lisa Kovacs leading the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Principal Rob Dennis reflected on how this class has endured many challenges and will undoubtedly shape the questions and answers of our future.

“In your time at Northport High School, I know that you have developed the tools to be thoughtful communicators, empathetic analyzers, deliberate thinkers and open-minded collaborators,” he said as he addressed the new alumni. “We are proud of the people you have become. We are proud of the questions you have had to grapple with. Proud of the resiliency you have shown, and proud of the answers you have given us.”

— Photos from Northport-East Northport School District