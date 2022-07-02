Three Village Dads Foundation receives $10,000 grant from State Farm

Setauket State Farm agent Billy Williams has a long history of demonstrating what it means to be a Good Neighbor by stepping up to help his community. Williams recently presented the Three Village Dads Foundation (3VDF) with a $10,000 grant from State Farm® as part of the company’s Outstanding Community Engagement Program.

The Three Village Dads Foundation was selected by Williams as part of his recognition for being one of 100 agents nationwide who were nominated and selected for their outstanding community engagement. A check presentation was held on June 1.

“At State Farm, we are committed to helping build stronger communities,” said Williams. “For me, it’s not enough to simply say we’re a Good Neighbor, but we also embrace the responsibility to make Setauket better by being a part of a solution.”

3VDF is committed to being community builders who make a difference in the Three Village area. The team hosts a variety of events, such as golf outings and triathlons, to raise funds for the community. One of 3VDF’s current top initiatives is to raise funds for Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. The mission is to help kids win the battle against cancer and the Foundation has already reached $60,000 of its $100,000 fundraising goal.

“We are humbled and honored that Billy would choose our Foundation as the recipient of these funds. We look forward to putting this money to great use in the very near future. Thank you Billy and thank you State Farm!,” said David Tracy, President.