Northport boys lacrosse moves on to Long Island championship

By Steven Zaitz

Northport defeated Smithtown East, 16-13, in the Suffolk County Class A Boys Lacrosse Championship game in a game that took place over the course of two days.

After a flash lightning storm struck at East Islip on June 1, the game was delayed for 30 minutes with Northport leading, 6-5. After the officials restarted the game, Northport would outscore the Bulls, 7-2, but the weather would force yet another stoppage. The game resumed June 2 with seven and a half minutes remaining, and despite a furious flurry of goals by the Red Bulls, Northport would hang on to win their second consecutive Suffolk County title.

Marcus Wertheim scored four goals and Brandon Marz three goals for Smithtown East. Michael Meyer and Jacob Starcke scored four each for the Tigers, and Jack Deliberti would net three. The Tigers take on Port Washington for the Class A title on Saturday at Hofstra.