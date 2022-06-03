Northport boys lacrosse moves on to Long Island championship

Northport boys lacrosse moves on to Long Island championship

Owen Carroll. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Owen Carroll with a diving shot attempt. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Kerrick Wille (left) and William Murphy. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Nick Matthes. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Smithtown East celebrates second quarter goal. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Joe Hobot (left) fights for loose ball. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Owen Carroll makes a run at the net. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Joe Fallon checks Jack Helrigel of Northport. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Joe Fallon battles Jack Helrigel of Northport. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Johnny Terrana keeps tabs on Jack Deliberti of Northport in Suffolk County Championship game. Photo by Steven Zaitz
By Steven Zaitz
Northport defeated Smithtown East, 16-13, in the Suffolk County Class A Boys Lacrosse Championship game in a game that took place over the course of two days.
After a flash lightning storm struck at East Islip on June 1, the game was delayed for 30 minutes with Northport leading, 6-5.  After the officials restarted the game, Northport would outscore the Bulls, 7-2, but the weather would force yet another stoppage.  The game resumed June 2 with seven and a half minutes remaining, and despite a furious flurry of goals by the Red Bulls, Northport would hang on to win their second consecutive Suffolk County title.
Marcus Wertheim scored four goals and Brandon Marz three goals for Smithtown East.  Michael Meyer and Jacob Starcke scored four each for the Tigers, and Jack Deliberti would net three. The Tigers take on Port Washington for the Class A title on Saturday at Hofstra.

