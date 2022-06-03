Comsewogue Warriors corral Bulls in Suffolk Class B title game

Comsewogue Warriors corral Bulls in Suffolk Class B title game

Comsewogue midfielder James Krieg breaks up-field in the Suffolk Class B County final against Smithtown West. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior attack Ryan Trebing drives on a defender in the Suffolk Class B final against Comsewogue June 1. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West midfielder Carmelo Pace pushes up-field in the Suffolk Class B final against Comsewogue June 1. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West midfielder Carmelo Pace pushes up-field in the Suffolk Class B final against Comsewogue June 1. Bill Landon photo
Warriors WIN. Bill Landon photo
Warriors WIN. Bill Landon photo
Warriors WIN. Bill Landon photo
Warriors WIN. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue’s Kevin Radmann looks for a lane in the Suffolk Class B County final against Smithtown West. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior attack Ryan Trebing gets a shot off in the Suffolk Class B final against Comsewogue June 1. Bill Landon photo
Warrior's score
Comsewogue’s Kevin Radmann dances runs right in the Suffolk Class B County final against Smithtown West. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue goalie Adam Wachholder with a save for the Warrior’s in the Suffolk Class B County final against Smithtown West. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior attack Colin Hansen fires at the cage in the Suffolk Class B final against Comsewogue June 1. Bill Landon photo
Warriors retake the lead. Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior attack Ryan Trebing drives on a defender in the Suffolk Class B final against Comsewogue June 1. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue scores. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West goalie Dylan Bonasera comes up with the ball in the Suffolk Class B final against Comsewogue June 1. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West defenseman Ryan Downing pushes up-field in the Suffolk Class B final against Comsewogue June 1. Bill Landon photo
Warrior goal.
Smithtown West senior attack Ron Trebing pushes out from behind the cage in the Suffolk Class B final against Comsewogue June 1. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West scores
Smithtown West midfielder Owen Elick pushes up-field in the Suffolk Class B final against Comsewogue June 1. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West midfielder Carmelo Pace pushes up-field in the Suffolk Class B final against Comsewogue June 1. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior attack Ron Trebing looks for the cutter in the Suffolk Class B final against Comsewogue June 1. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue midfielder Justin Bonacci looks for a cutter in the Suffolk Class B County final against Smithtown West. Photo by Bill Landon
Man down? Landon photo
Comsewogue senior Thomas Kennedy drives towards the crease in the Suffolk Class B County final against Smithtown West. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Kevin Radmann wins at “X” in in the Suffolk Class B County final against Smithtown West. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Thomas Kennedy shoots in the Suffolk Class B County final against Smithtown West. Photo by Bill Landon

It took the Comsewogue Warriors four minutes into the fourth quarter to take the first lead of the game only to have the Bulls of Smithtown West retie the game at 6-6 on the ensuing possession.

With 4 minutes, 5 seconds left on the clock, James Krieg stretched the net to edge ahead by one when Michael Katz on a defensive take away scored the insurance goal a minute later to win the Suffolk Class B boy’s lacrosse final, 8-6, at East Islip High School June 1. 

Katz scored three goals in the victory, Dylan Rocchio had two goals and an assist and teammates Brayden Arias, Thomas Kennedy and James Krieg each scored. Adam Wachholder had back-to-back saves in the closing minute for seven stops on the day. 

The win propels the Warriors to the Long Island Championship round where they’ll face Garden City at Hofstra University June 4 with a 3 p.m. start.  

