Northport artist Tina Anthony featured at Apple Bank exhibition

The Smithtown Township Arts Council (STAC) has announced that the works of artist Tina Anthony will be on view at Apple Bank, 91 Route 111, Smithtown now through February 4, 2021. The exhibition, part of STAC’s Outreach Gallery Program, can be viewed during regular banking hours. Modified business hours due to COVID-19 are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Some artists take a long time to fulfill a dream. Tina Anthony was always drawn to painting, but life always seemed to get in the way of her paintbrushes and easels. Ms. Anthony raised a family and taught school for 35 years. Then after a long period, she decided to study Art. Fortunately, she found many great instructors on Long Island and has studied pastels, oils, drawing and watercolor.

Tina Anthony has been actively showing her work at various galleries across Long Island. Living only one block from Crab Meadow Beach and only a short distance from Stony Brook, the marshes and meadows have become a force of nature for this beach wanderer and observer of light.

For more information, call 631-862-6575.

Images courtesy of STAC