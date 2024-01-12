New York State Parks hosts annual First Day Hike at Sunken Meadow State Park

1 of 3

By Aidan Johnson

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, with the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Canal Corporation, partnered together to host the 13th annual First Day Hike at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park. The Jan. 1 event was just one of many that were held across the state and nation to help kick off the new year, according to the state Parks website.

Kara Hahn, deputy regional director at New York State Parks, considered the event a “tremendous success.”

“The hike began on the boardwalk overlooking the beautiful white pebble beach on the Long Island Sound. Participants made their way east toward the marsh, crossed over Sunken Meadow Creek on the New Bridge and followed Mousehole Trail back west along the creek,” Hahn said in a statement.

“The group then crossed back over the creek at Old Bridge and returned to the boardwalk, proceeding west to the park office to complete the 1.5-plus mile hike,” she added.