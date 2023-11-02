New York Cancer Foundation raises over $1 million for patients

Over $1 million was raised through the remarkable generosity of attendees at the 3rd Annual Raising Hope Gala, hosted by the New York Cancer Foundation (NYCF), a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to cancer patients in the Greater New York Metro Area. The event, themed “Hope Grows Here,” continued the tradition of supporting the Foundation’s mission to alleviate the financial burdens experienced by patients undergoing cancer treatment.

“It was a remarkable evening surrounded by fellow advocates, friends, and partners, reminding us of the impact we can create when we stand united,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and Chairman of the Board, NYCF. “Since its inception, the Foundation has touched the lives of tens of thousands of patients.”

The funds raised will be instrumental in providing financial assistance to cancer patients throughout the Greater New York Metro Area, helping to ease the financial stressors associated with their day-to-day living expenses, including rent/mortgage payments and utility bills.

“It is through the generosity of our attendees—really all of our donors throughout the year—that we are able to help so many patients during their most difficult times. Hope truly grows here!” said Tina Toulon, Executive Director of NYCF.

The Raising Hope Gala also featured several notable guests and moments, including world-renowned photographer Nigel Barker and Art Bodega magazine. A breast cancer survivor and a grant recipient from NYCF shared her inspiring journey, reminding attendees of the profound impact of their support.

A special honoree of the evening was Mr. Ted Okon, Executive Director of the Community Oncology Alliance, whose tireless efforts and advocacy for cancer patients have made a significant difference in the field of oncology.

The NYCF would like to express its deep appreciation for the support of the 2023 sponsors, whose generosity played a pivotal role in the success of the gala:

American Regent

Beigene

Cairo Diagnostics

Daiichi Sankyo

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eisai

Gilead

GSK

Novartis

One Oncology

Patient Point

Sanofi

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Vanguard Pharma

About the New York Cancer Foundation (NYCF)

The New York Cancer Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) organization that offers financial assistance to patients in the Greater New York Metro Area with cancer diagnoses. Our foundation strives to relieve qualified patients of financial stressors of day-to-day living expenses, including rent/mortgage payments and utility payments.