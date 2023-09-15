New York Cancer & Blood Specialists welcomes Jin Guo, MD

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of Jin Guo, MD. She will practice at 1500 Rt 112, Bldg 4, Port Jefferson Station.

“We are proud to welcome Dr. Jin Guo to the NYCBS team,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “We are confident that Dr. Guo’s expertise and compassionate approach will greatly benefit our patients and further enhance our mission to provide exceptional cancer care.”

Dr. Guo’s love for oncology’s scientific and humanistic aspects led her to medicine. “It’s important to understand what makes cancer cells grow and what we can do to fight cancer but building a human connection is equally important,” Dr.Guo said. “I became an oncologist because it requires expertise in both. Oncology is an art and a science.”

After supporting her grandmother through her cancer journey, Dr. Guo pursued the field to deliver the highest quality cancer care to her patients while supporting their families and caregivers. “My philosophy is to not only treat the person behind the cancer but also to encourage and empower my patients to be active participants in their own care through communication, trust, and respect.” Dr. Guo said.

Dr. Guo received her Doctor of Medicine from the University at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. She completed her Hematology/Oncology Fellowship with a Master Clinician Track at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, renowned for its exceptional cancer care and groundbreaking research. Prior to her fellowship, Dr. Guo served as an Internal Medicine Resident at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medicine.

To make an appointment with Dr. Guo, please call 631-751-3000. For more information, visit nycancer.com.