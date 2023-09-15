Movieland Cinemas in Coram shutters its doors

By Heidi Sutton

Movieland Cinemas, a longtime fixture in the community, has closed. The announcement was made on its Facebook page on Sept. 7. General Manager Nicole Rapp cited high rent and declining foot traffic as the reason for the closure.

Located in Coram at 1850 Route 112 in the Pine Plaza, the theater opened in 1995 and changed hands many times, most recently in 2022 after extensive renovations.

“Over the years, our theater has been a place where the community has come together to enjoy films … and celebrate the magic of cinema. We have cherished every moment spent with you, our loyal patrons, and the support you have shown us,” read the post.

Many patrons reacted to the announcment with sadness and thanked the theater for the many years of memories.

“We want to extend our sincere thanks to each and every one of you who has been a part of our theater’s journey. It’s been an incredible ride, and we couldn’t have done it without you. We are going to miss hosting your birthday parties, special events, gaming tournaments, sensory friendly screenings, Princess/ Superhero meet-and-greets, and so much more,” said Rapp.

The post went on to the thank “the dedicated movie theater staff … who tirelessly worked behind the scenes” and hinted at reopening the theater in the future with a potential buyer.

“While our doors may be closing for now, the memories we’ve created together will live on. Thank you for being a part of our theater’s story, and we hope that this is a temporary speed-bump and soon be able to make a comeback,” added Rapp.