New BYOG spot opens up Down Port

It’s time to bring your own glass to Port Jefferson village.

Lisa Harris — owner of several village dining spots including Torte Jeff Pie Co., East Main & Main donuts, Prohibition Kitchen and the new taco shack at East Beach — has just opened up her newest endeavor, BYOG Wine Bar.

“I haven’t seen anything like this on Long Island yet,” she said.

The idea, Harris said, is for customers to bring their own glass and taste from 20 different wines she and her team handpicked.

“The reason that it’s bring your own glass is because we can’t have a dishwasher here,” she said. Glasses are available, but if a customer brings their own there’s a discount.

In the space, five machines hold four different bottles of wine. Customers redeem their credit cards for a wine card, which allows them to taste, sample or grab a full glass of any of the 20 wines.

“We did a pretty extensive research to come up with 20 of what we think are the best wines that are a blend of very affordable, up to a little bit more exclusive,” she said. “They are bottles that you would never normally be able to taste by the glass unless you purchase the bottle, so this system allows you to do that.”

But it isn’t just wine — charcuterie boxes are available to snack on, as well as desserts, like their donut fondue.

BYOG Wine Bar is now in the spot where Harris’ donut shop originally was at 250 E. Main St.

“The synergy between the pie shop and the donut shop during COVID made the most sense to cut back on staffing and be able to incorporate the two businesses together,” she said.

After combining the two earlier this year, she thought about what could go in her new empty space.

“I thought because of the limitations, there aren’t a lot of businesses that can run in this type of space,” she said.

While visiting South Carolina, she found a place with a similar experience.

“We fell in love with it,” she said.

While Prohibition Kitchen also has a collection local of wines, Harris said BYOG will have a different variety.

“It’s more about the smaller batch lines that you won’t necessarily see in national distribution,” she said. “They’re more exclusive and unique.”

Compared to other spots throughout the village, she said the new wine bar is just a different setting for wine drinkers.

“I think this is a different type of experience,” Harris said. “This is an experience that you can share with friends when it comes to your tastes, purchase something you really enjoy, and also chat about the wine.”