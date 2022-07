1 of 12

Long Island Vettes, a local Corvette club, hosted the inaugural Plycar Motorama All GM Car Show in Nesconset on July 10.

The show featured Buicks, Cadillacs, Chevrolets, GMCs, Pontiacs and Oldsmobiles from various decades.

During the event, funds were raised to benefit The Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation. Attendees also enjoyed live music from VHS Cover Band.