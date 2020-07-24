Nesconset Bicyclist Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police 4th Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a bicyclist in Lake Grove July 23.

Brian Ferretti was driving a 2005 Toyota sedan eastbound on Middle Country Road at the intersection of New Moriches Road, when the vehicle collided with a male bicyclist, who was traveling southbound from New Moriches Road at 1:44 a.m.

The bicyclist, Peter Ferentinos, 61, of Nesconset, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. Ferretti, 20, of Sayville, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the 4th Squad at 631-854-8452.