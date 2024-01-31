‘My Fair Lady’ returns to the big screen on Feb. 4 and 5

Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics series continues with the landmark 1964 Oscar®-winning musical My Fair Lady returning to select theaters nationwide in honor of its 60TH Anniversary on Sunday, February 4 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Monday, February 5 at 7 p.m.

Audrey Hepburn is willful, self-aware and ultimately self-reliant Eliza Doolittle and Rex Harrison is Professor Henry Higgins in this splendid big screen adaptation of the smash Broadway musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe. My Fair Lady won the Academy Award® as Best Picture of 1964 and seven additional Oscars®, including Best Director (George Cukor), Best Actor (Harrison), and Best Art Direction. Based on George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion, the film still dazzles thanks to enduring performances, gorgeous cinematography, and songs like “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “On the Street Where You Live” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.”

Each screening is presented as it was originally intended—complete with a musical overture and intermission—and includes an exclusive introduction by Film Critic & Historian Leonard Maltin on how this Broadway classic came to life on the silver screen.

Locally the film will be screened at AMC Stony Brook 17, Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville, Showcase Cinema de Lux in Farmingdale and Regal UA Farmingdale. For advance tickets, visit www.fathomevents.com.