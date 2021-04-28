Music on the Sound: Spring concert heads to Port Jeff

Celebrate the warmer weather with a spring concert at the First Presbyterian Church, 107 Main and South Sts., Port Jefferson on Sunday, May 2 at 3 p.m. Titled “Songs of Healing and Renewal,’ the concert will feature mezzo-soprano Francesca Lunghi with artistic director Daniel Ragone on piano. Suggested donation is $20. COVID protocols will be in effect. Non-perishable food donations are welcome. For more information, call 631-473-0147.