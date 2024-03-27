Multiple arrests made in Huntington for selling vape products and alcohol to minors

Suffolk County Police arrested multiple people on March 20 for allegedly selling vape products and alcohol to minors at Huntington Town businesses.

In response to numerous community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of vape products and alcohol to minors during which six businesses were checked for compliance with the law and violations were found at five.

The following people were arrested:

• Harjinder Singh, 22, of Queens, an employee of Huntington Smoke Vape, located at 1730B East

Jericho Turnpike, Huntington, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree for

selling vapes to a minor and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree.

• Paramjit Singh, 37, of Commack, an employee of Evolve Smoke Shop, located at 2066 Jericho

Turnpike, East Northport, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st Degree for

selling alcohol to a minor and Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree for selling vapes to a

minor.

• Marvin Navarrovilleda, 23, of Queens, an employee of Smokeez Smoke Shop, located at 324

Larkfield Road, East Northport, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st Degree

for selling alcohol to a minor.

• Kayla Pouncie, 21, of Brentwood, an employee of Nirvana Vape Shop, located at 1153A East

Jericho Turnpike, Huntington, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree for

selling vapes to a minor.

• Daniel Connolly, 31, of Patchogue, an employee of Hemp Clouds, located at 1200 East Jericho

Turnpike, Huntington, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree for selling

vapes to a minor.

All five people were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear for arraignment at

First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.