Mount Sinai’s Pennzello eclipses 1,000-point career

By Bill Landon

When Mount Sinai’s Dominic Pennzello went to the free-throw line shooting two with just over a minute left in the second quarter, he calmly sank in the front end and when he netted the back end, the junior recorded his 1,000th varsity career point in the opening round of the Suffolk Class A playoff round.

Despite this personal milestone, the visiting Mustangs (No. 5) struggled to keep pace with Bayport-Blue Point (No.4). Mount Sinai fell 69-59, ending their 2023-24 campaign Saturday, Feb. 24.

Pennzello finished the game with five field goals, three triples and three free throws for 22 points followed by teammate Blake Kolsch who netted 13 and Brian Vales with 10.

Pennzello ranks third in Suffolk scoring leaders this season with 122 field goals, 45 triples and 62 free throws averaging 22.1 points per game, as reported by Newsday.

Mount Sinai finishes its season with a 10-6 league record, 13-8 overall.