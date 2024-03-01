Mount Sinai’s Pennzello eclipses 1,000-point career

Mt. Sinai junior Brock Kolsch drives the lane in the Suffolk Class A playoff opener. Photo by Bill Landon
Pennzello fans. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai senior Andrew Chandrika scores in the Suffolk Class A playoff opener. Photo by Bill Landon
Rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai senior Andrew Chandrika scores in the Suffolk Class A playoff opener. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai’s Dominic Pennzello shoots from the paint in the Suffolk Class A playoff opener against Bayport. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai junior Brock Kolsch gets mugged down low in the Suffolk Class A playoff opener. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai sophomore Alex Campinelli shoots in the Suffolk Class A playoff opener against Bayport. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai’s Dominic Pennzello banks two more in the Suffolk Class A playoff opener against Bayport. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai junior Dominic Pennzello sinks the back end of a free throw appearance for his 1,000th career point in the Suffolk Class A playoff opener against Bayport. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai junior Marcus Magliore banks two in the Suffolk Class A playoff opener against Bayport. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai junior Blake Kolsch splits a pair of defenders in the Suffolk Class A playoff opener. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai junior Brock Kolsch goes to the rim in the Suffolk Class A playoff opener. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai junior Brock Kolsch floats one for two in the Suffolk Class A playoff opener. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai junior Brock Kolsch drives the lane in the Suffolk Class A playoff opener. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai junior Blake Kolsch drives the lane in the Suffolk Class A playoff opener. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai junior Blake Kolsch goes to the rim in the Suffolk Class A playoff opener. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai junior Dominic Pennzello shoots from the corner in the Suffolk Class A playoff opener. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai junior Blake Kolsch lays up for two in the Suffolk Class A playoff opener. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

When Mount Sinai’s Dominic Pennzello went to the free-throw line shooting two with just over a minute left in the second quarter, he calmly sank in the front end and when he netted the back end, the junior recorded his 1,000th varsity career point in the opening round of the Suffolk Class A playoff round. 

Despite this personal milestone, the visiting Mustangs (No. 5) struggled to keep pace with Bayport-Blue Point (No.4). Mount Sinai fell 69-59, ending their 2023-24 campaign Saturday, Feb. 24.

Pennzello finished the game with five field goals, three triples and three free throws for 22 points followed by teammate Blake Kolsch who netted 13 and Brian Vales with 10.

Pennzello ranks third in Suffolk scoring leaders this season with 122 field goals, 45 triples and 62 free throws averaging 22.1 points per game, as reported by Newsday.

Mount Sinai finishes its season with a 10-6 league record, 13-8 overall.

