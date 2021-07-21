Mount Sinai resident honored for Women Veterans Appreciation Day

On Friday, June 11, the Suffolk County Legislature hosted the second annual Women Veterans Appreciation Day Ceremony over Zoom.

During the ceremony, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai) recognized Janis Henderson as this year’s Suffolk County Women Veterans Appreciation Day 6th District Honoree.

Henderson is a local veteran who proudly served during her early life in the United States Maine Corps. In addition to her military service, Janis was a school nurse at the Mount Sinai School District for 30 years and has been a member of the Mount Sinai Fire Department since 1974, earning Mount Sinai Fire Fighter of the year in 1977.

“I have known Janis Henderson for many years, and it has always been wonderful to work with her,” Anker said. “Janis has been such a shining star in our community. She has not only served our community through active military service, but also as a life-long community volunteer. It gives me great pride and it is an honor to recognize Janis Henderson for this year’s Women Veterans Appreciation Day.”

Her devotion to service to the community extended beyond her careers as a veteran, firefighter and local school nurse. Janis has also dedicated much of her life to various community volunteerism efforts including serving on the Christian Outreach Board, as a member of the Episcopal Order of Saint Francis, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, being a wildlife animal rehabilitator and cocker spaniel rescuer, providing pet therapy at local nursing homes, and playing piano at the Port Jefferson Senior Center.

Last year, the Suffolk County Legislature designated June 12 as Women Veterans Appreciation Day through Resolution 94-2020 to recognize women who proudly serve in the United States Armed Forces. Each year, a woman veteran is honored in each legislative district.