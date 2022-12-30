Mount Sinai man killed in single-vehicle crash Police & FireVillage Beacon Record by Press Release - December 30, 2022 0 2 File photo Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Mount Sinai on Dec.30. Joseph Berendowski Jr. was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin Drive and crashed at 1:25 a.m. Berendowski, 33, of Mount Sinai was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.