Mount Sinai man killed in single-vehicle crash

File photo

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man
in Mount Sinai on Dec.30.

Joseph Berendowski Jr. was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin Drive and crashed at 1:25 a.m. Berendowski, 33, of Mount Sinai was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

