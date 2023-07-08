Motorcyclist killed in crash with motor vehicle in Calverton

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Calverton on July 8.

Yener Can was operating a 2022 Ducati motorcycle southbound on County Road 24 when he struck a 2010 Honda CRV that was turning onto the northbound lanes from the eastbound LIE Exit 71 off ramp at approximately 7:35 p.m. Can, 39, of Medford was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. The driver of the Honda, William Alberto Rodriguez-Campos, 24, of Shirley was not injured. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.