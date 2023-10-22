Motorcyclist critically injured in Patchogue motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that critically injured a motorcyclist in Patchogue last night.

Joseph Podlaha was operating a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Waverly Avenue when it collided with a 2009 Nissan Maxima that was making a left turn onto Waverly Avenue from West 5th Street at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Podlaha, 20, of East Islip, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Nissan, Griffin Hill, 20, of Patchogue, and a passenger in the vehicle, were transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.