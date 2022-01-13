Miss Long Island and Miss Long Island Teen Pageant to be held Jan. 16

J & L Dream Productions, Inc. has announced that the 2022 Miss Long Island® and Miss Long Island Teen Pageant will be held on Sunday, Jan. 16 at Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre. Founded in 2008, the Miss Long Island® and Miss Long Island Teen Pageants has held a strong 13 year legacy of young women crowned between the ages of 14 and 28 representing Long Island proudly throughout their reign by attending community services events and promoting social causes they are passionate about all across the region.

The winners of the Miss Long Island® and Miss Long Island Teen Pageant will go on to represent Long Island at the Miss New York USA® and Miss New York Teen USA® pageants this June. Reigning Queens, Miss Long Island 2021, Jasmine Williams of Elmont and Miss Long Island Teen 2021, Olivia Collins of Wading River, will be passing their crowns to two new Long Island Queens on Sunday.

For more information on how to attend or to apply to compete for the dream of a lifetime, visit www.lipageants.com.