Middle County Public Library to host ‘Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s’ program March 9

The Long Island Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will be holding an in-person event called “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” at the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach on Thursday, Mar. 9 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

This will be an overview of how to recognize the common signs of Alzheimer’s disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources

“It is important to recognize the warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia,” said Taryn Kutujian, LMSW, Senior Community Education Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter. “We are here to provide the Long Island community the resources that you need to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia.”

To register for the event, click here

To learn more about the Long Island Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, visit its website here or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Their vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®.