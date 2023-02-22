Merchandise stolen from South Setauket Target

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole four Texas Instruments calculators and clothing from Target, located at 265 Pond Path in South Setauket, on Feb. 11. The merchandise was valued at approximately $620.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.