Merchandise stolen from Hobby Lobby in Commack

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who allegedly stole items from a Commack store in January.

A man and woman allegedly stole sterling silver jewelry from Hobby Lobby, located at 124 Veterans Memorial Highway, on January 10. The man is also a suspect from multiple other larcenies at the same Hobby Lobby that occurred on different dates.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.