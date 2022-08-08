Meet the Reboli Center’s August Artisan of the Month: Julia Vogelle

The Reboli Center’s August Artisan is ceramic artist Julia Vogelle.

Julia Vogelle is a multi-faceted artist who creates a wide range of ceramics, sculpture, drawings and paintings, as well as jewelry. She has a Master’s in Fine Art /Education from C.W. Post University and a Bachelor’s in Fine Art from the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. Raised on Long Island, she lives in Miller Place and taught art to students in k-12 for 32 years in the Miller Place school district.

Vogelle is one of the founders of the Brick Clay Studio in St. James and currently the President. The studio was established in 2017 and offers pottery classes and a gallery.

“As most of my work is in clay, I begin with slabs and then incorporate wheel work. I decorate slabs with lace and stamped patterns. In addition, I like to draw either directly into the clay surface or with oxides and glazes,” said Vogelle. She notes that all platters and pottery are dinnerware and dishwasher safe.

“I’m very honored to be recognized as the August Artisan of the month at the Reboli Center. Being a resident and lifelong artist on the North Shore of Long Island, I have very strong ties to the community. While I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting Joe Reboli, my husband Michael Vogelle interviewed Joe for the program “Working Artists,” she said.

Lois Reboli, president and one of the founders of The Reboli Center said, “Julia’s work is truly amazing and her being our August Artisan of the Month will certainly compliment the work on display at the Center.”

The Reboli Center is located at 64 Main Street in Stony Brook, and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, please call 631-751-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org.