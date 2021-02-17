Medicine Collection Day heads to Northport libraries

The Northport Police Department and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will collect unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications at the Northport-East Northport Public Libraries, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport (in pill form only) and 185 Larkfield Road, East Northport (items in pill form as well as hypodermic needles and liquids) on Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. No questions will be asked and no personal information is required. Call 261-6930.