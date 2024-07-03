Medical Compass: Launch a healthy food journey with your July 4 celebrations

Offer a mouthwatering array of fruits and veggies with your bbq choices

By David Dunaief, M.D.

Independence Day makes me think of fireworks and summer barbecues and picnics. What if you could launch yourself on a journey to better health during these celebratory moments?

I have written about the dangers of processed meats, which are barbecue and picnic staples, and their roles in prompting chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke. What if there were appetizing, healthier alternatives?

Green leafy vegetables, fruit, nuts and seeds, beans and legumes, whole grains and small amounts of fish and olive oil are the foundations of the Mediterranean-style diet. The options are far from tasteless.

I love a family barbecue, and I always strive to have an array of succulent choices. Three-bean salad, mandarin orange salad with mixed greens and a light raspberry vinaigrette, ratatouille with eggplant and zucchini, salmon fillets baked with mustard and slivered almonds, roasted corn on the cob, roasted vegetable shish kebobs, and large bowl of melons and berries. These drool-worthy buffet items help me keep my health journey on the right path. Let’s look at the scientific evidence that explains why these foods help us.

Preventing cancer

One systematic review provides a comprehensive look at the results of studies that weigh the effects of to a Mediterranean-type diet on cancer risk and progression (1, 2). The authors found an inverse relationship between cancer mortality risk and high adherence to the diet. This means that the more compliant participants were, the lower their risk of cancer mortality.

When comparing the results of high adherence and low adherence to the diet from studies of specific cancers, they identified risk reductions for colorectal, prostate, gastric, and liver cancers (1). Further study also found high adherence reduced the risks of breast, head and neck, gallbladder, and biliary tract cancers (2).

The authors note that, while it’s improbable that any single component of the diet led to these effects, they were able to demonstrate significant inverse correlations between specific food groups and overall cancer risk. For example, the higher the regular consumption of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, the lower the risk. All three of these fit right in at a summer feast.

Looking closely at specific cancers, another study found that increased consumption of fruits and vegetables may help prevent pancreatic cancer. This is crucial, pancreatic cancer often spreads to other organs before there are symptoms (3). In another study, cooked vegetables showed a 43 percent reduction and non-citrus fruits showed an even more impressive 59 percent reduction in risk of pancreatic cancer (4). Interestingly, cooked vegetables, not just raw ones, had a substantial effect.

Preventing and treating diabetes

Fish might play an important role in reducing the risk of diabetes. In a large prospective study that followed Japanese men for five years, those in the highest quartile of fish and seafood intake had a substantial decrease in risk of type 2 diabetes (5). Smaller fish, such as mackerel and sardines, had a slightly greater effect than large fish and seafood. Therefore, there is nothing wrong with some grilled fish to help protect you from developing diabetes.

Nuts are beneficial in diabetes treatment. In a randomized control trial, mixed nuts led to a substantial reduction of hemoglobin A1C, a very important biomarker for sugar levels for the previous three months (6). They also significantly reduced LDL, bad cholesterol, which reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The nuts used in the study were raw almonds, pistachios, pecans, peanuts, cashews, hazelnuts, walnuts and macadamias. How easy is it to grab a small handful of unsalted raw nuts, about 2 ounces, daily to help treat diabetes?

Preventing a stroke

The Three City study showed that olive oil may have a substantial, protective effect against stroke. There was a 41 percent reduction in stroke events in those who used olive oil (7). Study participants, who were followed for a mean of 5.2 years, did not have a history of stroke at the start of the trial.

Though these are promising results, I caution you to use no more than one tablespoon of olive oil per day, since it’s calorically dense. Overindulging can lead to other health problems.

It’s easy to substitute a beneficial Mediterranean-style diet for processed meats, or at least add them to the selection you offer. This plant-rich diet can help you prevent many chronic diseases.

This Independence Day and beyond, plan to include some delicious, healthy choices for your celebrations.

References:

(1) Curr Nutr Rep. 2016; 5: 9–17. (2) Nutrients. 2017 Oct; 9(10): 1063. (3) Nature. 2010;467:1114-1117. (4) Cancer Causes Control. 2010;21:493-500. (5) Am J Clin Nutr. 2011 Sep;94(3):884-891. (6) Diabetes Care. 2011 Aug;34(8):1706-11. (7) Neurology. 2011 Aug 2;77(5):418-25.

Dr. David Dunaief is a speaker, author and local lifestyle medicine physician focusing on the integration of medicine, nutrition, fitness and stress management. For further information, visit www.medicalcompassmd.com or consult your personal physician.

—————————————————————

Shrimp, Broccoli and Potato Skewers

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 pound bagged Little Potatoes

1 bunch broccoli

12 large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 1/2 lemons, juice only

3 tablespoons fresh thyme, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Directions:

In large, microwave-safe bowl, microwave potatoes on high 5 minutes. Chop broccoli into large pieces. Add broccoli and shrimp to bowl once potatoes are steamed. Add lemon juice, thyme and olive oil; evenly coat potatoes, shrimp and broccoli. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Build skewers and grill 10-15 minutes on medium-high heat, until shrimp is cooked through.