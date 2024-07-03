King Kullen helps fund summer camp programs for disadvantaged Long Island children

1 of 2

King Kullen Grocery Co., Inc. of Hauppauge has donated $10,000 to benefit summer camp programs for disadvantaged children in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, a tradition started by King Kullen in 1992. The donation will be divided evenly between Family & Children’s Association (Nassau County) and Family Service League (Suffolk County).

“Camp provides a stimulating and fun environment where children can learn new activities and meet other children their age,” observed King Kullen President and Chief Operating Officer Joseph W. Brown. “King Kullen’s gift will help fund scholarships for children whose families lack the resources for summer camp. Additionally, customers who want to make a difference can participate in our annual ‘Send A Kid to Camp’ campaign this summer by scanning $5, $2, or $1 coupons at the register at all King Kullen and Wild by Nature stores.”

Family and Children’s Association President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds stated, “The gifts we receive from individuals and corporations like King Kullen make it possible for us to provide these wonderful experiences for Long Island’s young people. We’re incredibly thankful to King Kullen for all their support through the years.”

“We are very grateful to again receive this generous donation from King Kullen. These camps are often the highlight of the year for the children we help bringing them the Power of Play and allowing them to be joyful,” added Family Service League Chief Development Officer Jonathan Chenkin.