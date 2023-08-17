Medford man arrested in hit-and-run that injured three pedestrians

Two people were standing near a 2002 Honda on East Main Street, close to Phyllis Drive, after being involved in a motor vehicle crash on August 6 at approximately 3:40 a.m. A third person, not involved in the crash, approached the scene to check on the motorists when a 2007 Saturn Vue traveling eastbound struck the Honda and all three pedestrians. The Saturn fled the scene continuing eastbound on East Main Street. The three victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers arrested Diego Torres last night at 9:20 p.m. at the Fifth Precinct. Torres, 32, of Medford, was charged with three counts of Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injury, and one count each of Reckless Endangerment and Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle. He was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.