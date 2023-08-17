Councilwoman Jane Bonner and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department co-host annual National Night Out in Ridge 

Town of Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr. and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department recently hosted the annual National Night Out at Fireman’s Park in Ridge. This annual nationwide initiative is designed to enhance community relationships between local law enforcement and the residents they serve. National Night Out is held annually in a relaxed and friendly setting, fostering mutual trust and understanding, solidifying its place as a community highlight of the year.

Pictured at right are, from left, Brookhaven Town Traffic Safety Employee Tom Indence; Councilwoman Jane Bonner; Brookhaven Town Traffic Engineer Jon Sullivan, with participants at the Town’s Safety Town demonstration.

National Night Out in Ridge featured an impressive array of activities and exhibits, including informational booths, entertainment, and interactive displays aimed at educating attendees about various aspects of safety and community involvement. Councilwoman Jane Bonner, well-known for her community engagement, expressed her delight in partnering with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department for the event.

“I am thrilled to have worked alongside the dedicated officers of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Toulon to bring our community together for National Night Out. This event is a wonderful opportunity for residents to connect with law enforcement, learn about safety measures, and strengthen the bonds that make our community so special,” said Councilwoman Bonner.

“The Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with Supervisor Romaine, Councilwoman Bonner and the Town of Brookhaven to throw one of the largest National Night Out events in Suffolk County. Each year thousands of residents come out to enjoy the festivities. Thank you to all the members of the Sheriff’s Office as well as our government and non-profit partners for helping make this the best event yet!” said Sheriff Toulon.