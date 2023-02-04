MCPL’s Community Legal Help Project

Do you have a legal question? The Community Legal Help Project is at the Middle Country Public library in Centereach on the first, second and third Thursday of each month from 3-6 p.m.

Volunteer attorneys provide free legal advice to Suffolk County residents on legal matters related to a variety of topics, including bankruptcy, criminal, divorce, family (child support, custody, orders of protection, visitation), landlord/tenant, and mortgage/foreclosure.

They will meet with senior citizens (over 60 years old) to discuss issues related to housing and utilities, income nutrition/benefits, health/long term care, advanced care directives, and consumer related issues.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. Please call 631-322-8272 to reserve your spot.