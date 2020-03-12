MC residents come together for St. Baldrick’s Event

1 of 6

Two neighboring hamlets joined forces last week to raise awareness for pediatric cancer. On March 6, the Centereach and Selden fire departments along with the Centereach Civic Association hosted a St. Baldrick’s Day event at the Selden Fire Department’s main firehouse.

Over 100 Centereach and Selden residents attended the event, and barbers and hairdressers from Rockabilly in Stony Brook and Blondie’s Salon in Centereach were on hand to shave the heads of men, women and children for a good cause. In total, over $23,000 was raised. The night included food, raffles and a performance by Irish step dancers from Mulvihill-Lynch Studio of Irish Dance.

Rob Wilson, Centereach resident and event coordinator, said he has been involved in St. Baldrick’s event for the past 18 years as either a shavee or a volunteer.

“We usually host this at the Centereach Fire Department but they are under construction, so our neighbors from the east were gracious enough to host it this year,” he said.

Wilson said they are shaving their heads in solidarity for those who are battling cancer and going through chemotherapy.

“The money we raise will fund childhood cancer research; we want to give those kids more holidays and more birthdays,” he said.

Diane Caudullo, president of the Centereach Civic Association, was glad everyone came out for the event.

“Every year this crowd comes out. This is a phenomenal turnout,” she said.

Wilson had similar thoughts.

“We are always together, we are two separate hamlets but one big community,” he said.