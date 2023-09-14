Mather Hospital receives national accreditation for pain, addiction care

Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson recently received the Pain and Addiction Care in the Emergency Department (PACED) designation from the American College of Emergency Physicians.

PACED is a national accreditation program that seeks to improve pain management and substance use care for patients. Having a PACED designation means that patients in these hospitals will receive the highest level of treatment for pain and addiction, while minimizing the use of opioid medications.

“Receiving PACED accreditation confirms the work we’ve done across several disciplines — medicine, nursing, social work, pain management — to remove the stigmas associated with addiction and to provide the best evidence-based care,” said Adam Wos, MD., Medical Director of the Emergency Department. “This means that our clinicians are focused on approaches that prevent the harms of addiction, and our patients have more resources and fewer barriers to seeking out the care they need.”

Mather is one of 18 Northwell hospitals to received PACED designation. Sandeep Kapoor, MD, assistant vice president of Emergency Medicine Addiction Services, said the designation recognizes Northwell’s determined efforts over the past decade to create a landscape of humanistic and evidence-based approaches in helping people living with substance use disorder (SUD) and pain issues.

“The fact that 18 of our hospitals have received national accreditation recognizes our efforts to humanize the approach to substance use and pain. We are very proud that our model of care is being regarded as an industry standard,” Dr. Kapoor said.