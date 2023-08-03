Mather Hospital rated as high performing by U.S News & World Report

Mather Hospital, 75 North Country Road, Port Jefferson was rated as high-performing in four adult specialties and two procedures and conditions by U.S News & World Report’s 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings. Mather was rated as high performing in:

Gastroenterology & GI surgery

Geriatrics

Orthopedics

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

Heart Failure

Kidney Failure

Northwell’s North Shore University Hospital was ranked No. 1 in the state and in the top 20 hospitals in the nation. Two other Northwell hospitals placed in the top 10 in state rankings, and dozens of programs across the health system were highly ranked. Overall, eight Northwell hospitals were ranked among the best in New York. North Shore University Hospital tied for the best hospital in the state. Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan was ranked No. 5, and Long Island Jewish Medical Center tied for No. 6.

Now in its 34th year, Best Hospitals evaluates hospitals in more than 30 medical and surgical services, with the objective of providing patients with data-driven decision tools. U.S. News said that to keep pace with consumers’ needs and the ever-evolving landscape of health care, several refinements are reflected in the 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings.

The 2023-2024 rankings highlight 484 Best Regional Hospitals that deliver high-quality treatment across many areas of care. Of those, 22 hospitals are named to a national Honor Roll for demonstrating exceptional breadth of excellence across clinical specialties.

Visit U.S. News’ website for the full Best Hospitals rankings