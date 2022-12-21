Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson earns 17th Leapfrog ‘A’ for patient safety Arts & EntertainmentBusinessCommunityHealthHospitalPort Times Record by Press Release - December 21, 2022 0 36 Mather Hospital Mather Hospital, 75 North Country Road, Port Jefferson received its 17th top “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for its achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “This achievement is the result of the entire Mather team’s continuing commitment to patient safety and nursing excellence,” said Mather Executive Director Kevin McGeachy. “We have a culture of safety at Mather where all our team members are encouraged to speak up about potential safety issues. Congratulations to all!” Mather was one of five Northwell Health hospitals on Long Island to earn an “A” grade for patient safety, according to a report released today by the Leapfrog Group for fall 2022. The others are Glen Cove Hospital, Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and Syosset Hospital. The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” and “F” grade to nearly 3,000 acute-care hospitals nationwide, which is based on 22 evidence-based patient safety performance measures. The organization issues a report each spring and fall annually. “The current Leapfrog report shows that Northwell hospitals across the region are committed to providing the best quality care, the safest care and the best outcomes to our patients at both our community and tertiary care hospitals,” said Peter Silver, MD, senior vice president; associate chief medical officer and chief quality officer at Northwell Health. “The hard work and dedication to patient safety is demonstrated by all 80,000 of our employees, with direct or indirect patient contact, from the time a patient is admitted to a hospital to discharge. Our scores reflect the collective efforts of every staff person delivering the highest degree of care to our patients.” Dr. Silver said the Leapfrog survey reviews key quality and patient safety measures including staffing and skill level of nurses and doctors, hospital acquired conditions, such as blood or urine infections, safety and outcomes of surgery, medication safety, hand washing, maternity care, and health equity. Patient experience scores also are factored in the analysis, which are based on patient satisfaction surveys administered by Press Ganey Associates, one of the health industry’s most widely used organizations to measure patient experience. To see Mather Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.HospitalSafetyGrade.org .