Mastic man killed in house fire

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating a residential fire

that killed a man in Mastic on May 5. Police responded to 911 calls reporting a house fire, located at 67 Overlook Drive, at 6:40 p.m.

Two residents, John and Maryann Gaeta, escaped the fire. Their son, Frank Gaeta, 56, was found deceased on the back deck. John Gaeta, 80, and Maryann Gaeta, 81, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for smoke inhalation. A firefighter with the Mastic Fire Department suffered burns at the scene and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The fire is under investigation but appears non-criminal.