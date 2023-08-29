Marine Bureau Officers rescue family from Long Island Sound

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau Officers rescued a Brentwood family of four after their boat

capsized in the Long Island Sound on Aug. 28.

Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call at 8:26 p.m. from a 17-year-old stating he and his family

were on a boat taking on water in the Long Island Sound, off of Northport.

The 14-foot skiff fully capsized prior to police arrival and the family were in the water. The 17-year-old,

Oscar Martinez, used the flashlight on his cellphone to signal to Marine Bureau Officers Robert Reed

and Robert Mroczkowski onboard Marine Bravo.

Within 10 minutes from the initial call, Oscar Martinez, Jose Velasquez, 29, Olsin Martinez, 37, and Emma Martinez, 22, were pulled safely from the water. Only two of the victims were wearing a life preservers.

All four were transported to the Soundview Boat Ramp for evaluation by Northport Fire Department

personnel and declined medical treatment.