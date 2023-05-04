Home Police & Fire Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Greenlawn
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Greenlawn
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously
injured a man in Greenlawn on May 4.
William Thomas was walking northbound in the roadway on Park Avenue, near Hofstra Drive, when he
was struck by a vehicle at approximately 5 a.m. The driver fled the scene.
Thomas, 24, of Huntington, was transported by Greenlawn Rescue to Huntington Hospital where he was
treated for serious injuries.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-
8252 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.