Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Greenlawn

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously

injured a man in Greenlawn on May 4.

William Thomas was walking northbound in the roadway on Park Avenue, near Hofstra Drive, when he

was struck by a vehicle at approximately 5 a.m. The driver fled the scene.

Thomas, 24, of Huntington, was transported by Greenlawn Rescue to Huntington Hospital where he was

treated for serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-

8252 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.