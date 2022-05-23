Man seriously injured after falling from hotel balcony in Hauppauge

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating after a man fell from a hotel balcony and was seriously injured early this morning.

Alexander Keating was on the balcony of a room on the ninth floor at the Hyatt Regency Long Island, located at 1717 Motor Parkway, when he fell over the railing at approximately 12:45 a.m.

Keating, 24, of South Amboy, New Jersey, was taken via Central Islip Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.