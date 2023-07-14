Man robs Huntington Station bank

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred in Huntington Station on July 13.

A man entered New York Community Bank/Roslyn Bank, located at 693 E. Jericho Turnpike, passed a note threatening violence and demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect fled on foot with proceeds.

He is described as white, approximately 30 years old, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build and dark hair. He was wearing a black Adidas hat, blue hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and a backpack.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852- 6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.