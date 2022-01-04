Man robs East Northport bank Police & FireTimes of Huntington-Northport by Press Release - January 4, 2022 0 2 File photo Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at an East Northport bank in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 3. A man entered Citibank, located at 710 Larkfield Road, and allegedly handed an employee a note threatening violence and demanding money at approximately 3:45 p.m. The teller complied and the man fled on foot. The man is white and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt under a dark colored jacket. He was also wearing a Covid facemask. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.