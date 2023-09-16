Home Police & Fire Man arrested for three burglaries in Holbrook and Ronkonkoma
Man arrested for three burglaries in Holbrook and Ronkonkoma
Suffolk County Police arrested a man for allegedly committing three commercial burglaries in Holbrook and Ronkonkoma in August and September.
A man burglarized convenience stores and stole cash and cigarettes in August and September. Following an investigation, Fifth Squad detectives arrested Christopher Gonzalez on September 15. The Fifth Squad and Fourth Squad charged him with three counts of Burglary 3rd Degree for the following burglaries:
- Blue Moon Smoke Shop, located at 999 Main St. in Holbrook, on August 15 at approximately 5:10 a.m.
- Hawkins Convenience and Smoke Shop, located at 422 Hawkins Ave. in Ronkonkoma, on August 19 at approximately 1:55 a.m.
- Blue Moon Smoke Shop, located at 999 Main St. in Holbrook, on September 13 at approximately 2:20 a.m.
Gonzalez, 35, of Patchogue, is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on September 16.