Man arrested for three burglaries in Holbrook and Ronkonkoma

Suffolk County Police arrested a man for allegedly committing three commercial burglaries in Holbrook and Ronkonkoma inĀ August and September.

A man burglarized convenience stores and stole cash and cigarettes in August and September. Following an investigation, Fifth Squad detectives arrested Christopher Gonzalez on September 15. The Fifth Squad and Fourth Squad charged him with three counts of Burglary 3rd Degree for the following burglaries: